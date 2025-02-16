Thai corruption body indicts 44 former MPs over lese majeste

Listen to this article

Rangsiman Rome

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will indict 44 former MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) for breaching ethical standards over their sponsorship of a bill to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese-majeste law.

Rangsiman Rome, one of the 44 former MFP MPs, has received a summons from the NACC to acknowledge the charges and provide explanations regarding their proposal to amend Section 112.

Mr Rangsiman, now an MP for the People's Party, posted on Facebook after receiving the letter, which was signed by NACC commissioner Witthaya Akhompitak, chair of the investigation committee.

The letter instructs him to appear before the committee to respond to allegations of serious ethical misconduct for proposing amendments to the Criminal Code. The NACC said its investigation had gathered sufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Mr Rangsiman argued that proposing a legal amendment should not be considered a violation, as it falls within an MP's duties.

He said no law explicitly prohibits MPs from proposing changes to Section 112 and the MFP had even submitted its policy proposals to the Election Commission. He insisted their actions did not breach ethical standards. He also criticised the NACC's "remarkable efficiency" in pursuing charges against all 44 MPs, while facing ongoing accusations in other cases.

He found it ironic that an agency whose credibility remains in question was investigating elected politicians for exercising their legislative powers.

He also questioned why complaints filed by opposition MPs against those in power saw little progress, while cases against opposition MPs moved forward at lightning speed. "I really wonder what standards the NACC is operating under," he added.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang, a former MP of both the now-defunct Future Forward Party and the MFP, said he had never been involved with the amendment proposal, as he had been excluded from party activities since the day he joined the MFP.

However, he insisted that even if he had been involved, he would have opposed the amendment.

"Even ordinary people are protected under Sections 326 and 328 of the Criminal Code. Section 112 serves as protection against the erosion of the monarchy through both direct and indirect criticism," he said.

"The monarchy is our most important institution, as it provides stability and strengthens the nation." He said he would not criticise his former colleagues despite past conflicts, but added that "having the power does not mean they can do anything they want."