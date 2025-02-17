PM extols benefits of her China trip

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: Met Xi Jinping last week

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra says she is confident her recent trip to Beijing will bring many benefits to Thailand, especially with regards to security and trade relations with China.

The PM shared her thoughts on her official visit to China on Okat Thai Kap Nayok Paetongtarn ("Opportunities for Thailand with Prime Minister Paetongtarn"), aired by state-owned NBT HD2 channel on the first Sunday of each month.

Ms Paetongtarn was in China from Feb 5-8 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, she met Chinese President Xi Jinping, National People's Congress chairman Zhao Leji, and Prime Minister Li Qiang.

Among the topics discussed during the visit were a plan to send two giant pandas to Thailand, and construction of a royal archway to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday, she said.

The delegation also discussed ways to build upon the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries over the next 50 years, Ms Paetongtarn added.

She also urged Chinese tourists to visit Thailand for the Songkran festival in April, before stressing that Thai authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of all tourists in the country, including those from China.

Some Chinese are worried about recent publicity about locals falling victim to scams across the Thai border. The PM said she and the Chinese also discussed ways to tackle scam syndicates and cybercrimes.

She said Mr Xi appreciated Thailand's crackdown on scam syndicates along the Thai border and agreed to establish a taskforce to assist the crackdown.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assign a representative to work with the taskforce, in an effort to ensure all queries are promptly addressed, she said. The premier said she also updated the Chinese leader on the progress of the kingdom's first high-speed rail link, which will ultimately link Thailand and China through Laos.

The project is expected to reduce logistics costs and open new business opportunities for farmers and SMEs. China strongly supports the project and urged Thailand to expedite its construction, she said.

China has also shown great interest in the southern Land Bridge project, she said, noting Beijing has requested further feasibility study data as it considers expanding its investment in the country.