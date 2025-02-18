DPM plays down probe into Anutin's land

Anutin Charnvirakul, left, and Phumtham Wechayachai, right. (File photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted yesterday the government must take action against public land encroachment, saying a probe into a golf course owned by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul would not cause a rift within the coalition.

Mr Phumtham said the investigation into the property located in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district would not create a conflict between the Bhumjaithai Party led by Mr Anutin and the Kla Dharma Party, which oversees the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro).

He said the government is duty-bound to look into the matter and act accordingly and this should not affect coalition unity or government stability ahead of the forthcoming no-confidence debate.

"Governance must be separated from investigations. The government should not cover up wrongdoing. It's not the right thing to do," he said, referring to the planned investigation into the controversial golf course.

He insisted there is no need for the coalition partners to "clear the air" at one of the coalition leaders' regular dinners on Feb 5.

Mr Anutin yesterday defended the land deeds, saying they were legally issued, but would let authorities handle the matter. He said the controversy would not impact unity as the coalition places national interest above all. However, he said that lawsuits could still be filed when facts are established.

The Bhumjaithai leader also brushed aside media reports that he and Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser of the Kla Dharma Party, did not greet each other at a recent wedding reception.

He said that Thanadon Suwannarit, an adviser to the agriculture minister, had greeted him and complimented him on the job he was doing.

Last week, Mr Thanadon said the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives would investigate the land title document of the golf course to determine if it was actually an Alro land plot.

The probe was prompted by the discovery of the illegal expansion of the Lam Takong self-help settlement project in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The areas in question included a hotel owned by a political lobbyist and a golf course owned by a high-profile politician.

The Department of Lands (DoL) yesterday insisted the deeds were legally issued to the self-help settlement under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.