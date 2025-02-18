Premier promises to splash out in South

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra feeds a buffalo during her visit to Thale Noi in Phatthalung’s Khuan Khanun district on Monday while inspecting a water management scheme for Songkhla Lake. (Photo: Government House)

The government will develop the South to its fullest potential, said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during her visit to Phatthalung and Songkhla on Monday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub provided details of a significant budget for the southern provinces, both on the Andaman and Gulf coasts, ahead of the year's first mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Songkhla.

He said the budget allocation of 302 million baht will be directed towards repairing flood-damaged infrastructure in Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

The government will also consider funding to send high school graduates to further their education at university, said Mr Jirayu.

In addition, plans for a development in Songkhla worth over 400 million baht will be discussed. This includes a five-year initiative to protect the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in Songkhla Lake.

Ms Paetongtarn will visit the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla on Tuesday at 3pm following the delay in opening the new checkpoint due to the need for a 300-metre connecting road.

Songkhla's provincial administrative organisation (PAO) previously requested a budget of 28 million baht for its construction.

The proposal for an upgrade to the dual-track railway at Padang Besar station will also be reviewed.

As for the Land Bridge project, Mr Jirayu said that feasibility studies will be accelerated after the prime minister invited Chinese investors to participate in the project.

Ms Paetongtarn, along with her delegation, arrived in Phatthalung on Monday to meet locals and discuss water management issues.

The visit was warmly welcomed by residents, many of whom held up portraits of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and signs praising his contributions to the country.

Ms Paetongtarn emphasised that the government is committed to addressing issues across all regions and ensuring that development is not confined to specific areas.

She also spoke with local farmers and explored the potential for buffalo milk production, pledging support for efforts to expand the market.

"The government will also look into projects that help people address difficulties and generate more revenue in the South, allowing people to live comfortably," she said.

"We will fully develop the South because our country will be stronger if people live well."