25 People's Party MPs face threat of suspension

Twenty-five People's Party (PP) MPs and other lawmakers who were formerly members of the now-defunct Move Forward Party (MFP) could be suspended if the Supreme Court accepts a case against them for supporting a bill seeking to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese-majeste law.

Teerajchai Phunthumas, a PP lawmaker for Bangkok and one of the MPs at risk, said if the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) indicts the 44 former MFP MPs for breaching ethical standards over their sponsorship of the bill to amend Section 112 and the court accepts the case, 25 current PP lawmakers could be suspended.

"If that happens, the rest of the party's MPs will continue to carry out their duties, regardless," said Mr Teerajchai.

If it is put on the agenda, it still has to go through several legislative procedures, Mr Teerajchai said.

The bill must be accepted by parliament in the first reading and may be subject to revision in the second reading before being approved in the third and final reading, he said.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a PP list MP and a party spokesman, said the 25 party MPs did not breach ethical standards as alleged, and they are ready to prove their innocence.

The NACC decided to launch an inquiry against the 44 politicians in August last year.

The move followed a petition in February of that year by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn asking the Constitutional Court to order the MFP to cease all activities relating to amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The petition was based on a ruling by the court on Jan 31, which said the MFPs' efforts to amend Section 112 constituted an attempt to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

If the 44 former MFP lawmakers are found to be in the wrong by the NACC, the case will be submitted to the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions.

If found guilty, they could forfeit their positions as MPs and be banned from running in elections.