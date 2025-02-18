Bangkok MP hears Chiang Mai rape charge

Parliament to debate whether to lift immunity and allow arrest on Thursday

Bangkok MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit reports to police at the Chiang Mai provincial police station on Tuesday to acknowledge charges in a rape case involving a 25-year-old Taiwanese female tourist. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Bangkok MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit on Tuesday reported to police in Chiang Mai to acknowledge charges in a rape case involving a 25-year-old Taiwanese tourist.

The complainant said she was raped by the MP at a hotel in Chiang Mai on Jan 9. After she filed a complaint with the police, the Chiang Mai Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant.

Mr Chaiyamparwaan arrived at the at the Chiang Mai provincial police station with his lawyer and met with Pol Col Damnoen Kan-ong, the deputy commander, and investigative officers.

He told reporters afterward that he did not know all the details about the charges as this was his first time meeting with the police in Chiang Mai.

Pol Col Prachya Tisla, the Chiang Mai provincial police station superintendent, explained that officers could not detain the Thai Progressive Party MP at this time as parliament is in session.

However, parliament may elect to lift his immunity and allow his arrest when it discusses the matter on Thursday, said the superintendent.

Pol Col Prachya also strongly denied claims that officers had demanded a 400,000-baht bribe to drop the charge.

Pol Sub Lt Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, stressed that although Mr Chaiyamparwaan has acknowledged the charge, parliament must still vote on whether to allow his prosecution.