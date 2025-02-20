Thaksin heads to South for security talks

Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will visit Narathiwat on Sunday in his capacity as an informal adviser to the Asean chair to discuss security issues with officials in the deep South, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday.

Thaksin has previously discussed Thailand's southern unrest with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Asean chair, and proposed ways to handle the volatile security situation better.

Mr Phutham's confirmation of Thaksin's planned visit followed media reports which came earlier in the day.

The visit is said to be the first since Thaksin was last in the region as prime minister about two decades ago.

The Thaksin administration's reputation in handling southern border security issues was marred by several major controversies, including the disappearance of prominent human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit in March 2004, as well as the Tak Bai and Kru Se massacres in the same year.

Thaksin is expected to be accompanied by Mr Phumtham and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong on the planned visit to tambon Sungai Padi located in the Sungai Padi district.

Thanathip Phromchuean, the kamnan of the district, on Tuesday night, posted on his Facebook an invitation for local people to welcome Thaksin and the two ministers at Wat Prachum Chonthara on Sunday morning.

Mr Thanathip said Thaksin would meet Phra Thamwatchara Chariyachan, the temple's abbot, and some local residents.

Mr Phumtham declined to comment on speculation that input from Thaksin's visit will be incorporated into a new draft prepared by the National Security Council (NSC) as a strategic plan for resolving the southern unrest, which is now being revised as instructed by the government.

Mr Phumtham said revisions have been ongoing for a while and that he has discussed such strategies with high-ranking Fourth Army officers at the regional army's forward command in the deep South over the past few days.

He said more discussions on the proposed southern border security strategies will be held with military commanders.

He said that details of the talks would be taken and used to revise the NSC's new strategic plan.

According to Mr Phumtham, the discussions will be conducted in small, intimate groups to encourage the rank and file to provide information.

Mr Phumtham said earlier in a meeting with officials at the Internal Security Operations Command's Region 4 Forward Command in Pattani on Monday that King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's "understanding, engagement and development" philosophy would be adopted in the government's new approach to resolving the southern unrest.