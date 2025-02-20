Request for judicial review of charter bills considered

Parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha will meet whips from the government, opposition, and Senate to determine whether a motion seeking a judicial review of some controversial charter amendment bills is urgent.

The motion in question was submitted by the ruling Pheu Thai Party asking parliament to seek a Constitutional Court ruling on whether parliament has the authority to undertake a wholesale amendment of the charter without holding a referendum first.

Mr Wan said the planned meeting of the whips is to determine the priorities of parliament and discuss the schedule for the joint sessions to prevent any potential disorder or disruption in the chamber.

This is to prevent the collapse of parliamentary sessions after the joint sittings to scrutinise two constitutional amendment bills last Thursday and Friday were aborted due to the lack of a quorum.

Pheu Thai list-MP Wisut Chainaroon said on Wednesday that when the motion would be tabled for a vote depends on the result of the meeting of the whips with Mr Wan.

He said he expects the motion to be put on the agenda after the joint meeting has finished approving urgent matters submitted by the cabinet.

These matters require parliamentary approval before March 9.

"I understand the charter issues may not be ready for the upcoming joint sitting, and they have to wait till after that," he said.

The charter amendment-related motion was proposed by Mr Wisut and signed on Feb 14, after the collapse of the joint meetings on Feb 13-14 due to differences of opinions among parliamentarians over whether the meeting could proceed.

Some claimed that proceeding with a charter change to allow a full rewrite risked breaching the Constitutional Court's 2021 ruling, which requires a referendum to ask voters if they wanted a new constitution first.

Others argue that the parliament's role is to consider and vote on both constitutional amendment drafts to establish the criteria for drafting a new constitution by adding Section 15/1 to create a Constitution Drafting Assembly.

Once parliament approves the constitutional amendment, a referendum should then be conducted to determine whether the public agrees with the amendment.