MP accused of rape could face ethics investigation

Listen to this article

MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit reported to Chiang Mai police to answer a rape charge, and as a result the House did not have to vote on whether to withdraw his parliamentary immunity to allow his arrest.

A motion seeking parliamentary approval for Bangkok MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit to be handed over to police to face a rape charge has been withdrawn after the lawmaker surrendered voluntarily.

However, he will likely be subject to an ethical investigation.

Parliament on Wednesday dropped the motion after the MP, from the Thai Progressive Party, acknowledged the charge filed by a Taiwanese tourist in Chiang Mai earlier.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed that the agenda for Thursday's meeting in the House of Representatives would not include the motion now that the Chiang Mai provincial police has informed parliament that Mr Chaiyamparwaan turned himself in on Tuesday to fight the charge and that the legal proceedings have already been handled according to the law.

When asked about the request for an ethical investigation into Mr Chaiyamparwaan submitted by a Pheu Thai Party MP, Mr Wan explained that the request would be presented to the House committee on ethics for approval.

Pol Sub Lt Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, revealed that after Mr Chaiyamparwaan turned himself in, his representative informed Mr Wan on Tuesday about the move and the suspect's intention to undergo a judicial process.