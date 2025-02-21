'No plans' to remove Pichai as minister, insists Suriya

Pichai Naripthaphan

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit played down claims that Pheu Thai members are plotting to oust Pichai Naripthaphan from his post as Commerce Minister over his failure to shore up the price of key crops.

The claims emerged after several Pheu Thai members vented their frustration at Mr Pichai during a meeting this week for failing to act to increase the price of a number of crops, including rice, which has plunged in recent weeks. They also blasted Mr Pichai for spending too much time on overseas trips.

Although Mr Suriya -- a key figure within the Pheu Thai Party -- downplayed the claims, he did not deny that there is friction between Mr Pichai and party members.

He said Mr Pichai needs to listen to Pheu Thai members' opinions.

While he acknowledged that markets both in and outside of the country are equally important to the economy, Mr Suriya said Mr Pichai will have more time to listen to Pheu Thai members' input if he scales back his overseas trips.

Mr Suriya said he believed Mr Pichai was preparing measures to address the issue and would explain them to party members in due course.

Reports about the plot to remove Mr Pichai as commerce minister surfaced amid growing speculation that a cabinet reshuffle is in the works.

Any reshuffle will have to be approved by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and she hasn't indicated that a cabinet rejig is imminent, the deputy prime minister said.

As her administration nears six months in office, there have been reports that individuals close to her father, Thaksin, the ruling party's alleged de facto leader, believe that the cabinet needs changing to reward party allies.

This includes Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser of the coalition Kla Dharma Party, whose affiliates secured Provincial Administrative Organisation election wins in provinces where Pheu Thai did not field its own candidates.