Wiroj hears ethics charge from NACC

Wiroj: Wants to see evidence

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has become the first MP to acknowledge National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) charges in the case involving 44 MPs seeking to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The People's Party (PP) MP on Friday visited the NACC's office after he and 43 other MPs from the PP, formerly the Move Forward Party, were charged with breaching ethical standards by signing a petition to amend the law.

Mr Wiroj said he expects the NACC to grant him access to its evidence as is his right, and expressed concern about the inconsistency in the scheduling of the summons.

He noted that members of the group who live furthest away from NACC were summoned first, while others who live closer were called in later.

He also criticised the commission for summoning some accused MPs on a Wednesday or Thursday when the House of Representatives is regularly in session.

Mr Wiroj emphasised that any ethical review process should be conducted with transparency and fairness, adhering strictly to the NACC's own guidelines.

He also revealed that he had prepared a letter requesting access to evidence related to the allegations, expecting that the request would be granted.

The MP stressed that since the accused should be treated similarly to those charged in criminal cases, the process should mirror criminal trials, whereby the defendants are given the right to review all evidence against them. He also questioned the fairness of the 15-day deadline imposed on the accused MPs, given that the NACC had taken over a year to investigate the case.