Thai Senate sets sights on Pol Col Tawee over vote-fixing probe

Thailand's Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong

A group of senators is seeking the removal of Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong in response to the Department of Special Investigation's (DSI) plan to investigate complaints related to last year's Senate election.

The DSI will meet on Tuesday to consider whether to accept an investigation into complaints related to vote-fixing, following calls from a group of unsuccessful candidates who demanded the Election Commission (EC) step up its investigations or hand them over to the DSI.

On Feb 16, Pol Col Tawee, who oversees the DSI, said Senate election complaints had been lodged with the DSI, which found sufficient grounds for the allegations.

According to the minister, some of the allegations involved criminal offences listed under the Criminal Code, implying that they should be handled by the DSI.

Gen Kriangkrai Srisak, a deputy Senate speaker, said that senators are planning to seek the minister's removal over alleged malfeasance. He did not elaborate.

A petition will be submitted to the Constitutional Court through the Senate Speaker, he said, adding that the Senate will seek a general debate on the matter without a vote. The debate is expected to take place in the current parliament session, he added.

A legal team has also been assigned to gather evidence against anyone who defamed the Senate, he said, adding police complaints will be filed.

A Senate committee will also invite concerned agencies to explain the scope of their authority in the case and clarify the accusations made against senators under the Criminal Code, Gen Kriangkrai said.

Bhumjaithai connection

"The accusations have ruined the Senate's reputation," he said.

He also said he suspected that the accusations were politically motivated, suggesting they could be directed against "blue bloc" senators, a reference to the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), a government coalition member.

It's well known that a large group of senators, about 150 in total, in this camp, are affiliated with the BJT.

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman and member of the BJT, said on Saturday that the DSI has the authority to investigate criminal cases that have serious impacts on the economy or complex criminal cases.

But he said he did not think the DSI's scope of authority would cover cases related to election laws and Constitution violations.

He said that the senators were selected under the Senate election law and the Constitution, and they were endorsed by the EC.

"If the DSI accepts the case for a special investigation and takes legal action against the senators, will the DSI's decision be in line with the law?" Mr Karom said. "The justice minister oversees the DSI, which works under the Special Investigation Act. All laws must follow the Constitution."

"If the senators are removed from office as a result of the DSI's investigation, will the DSI be deemed to breach the constitution?" Mr Karom said. "An agency that exercises its power against a legislative body may be at risk of violating the constitution."

The EC chairman, Ittiporn Boonpracong, said on Saturday that the DSI has already sent its findings on the complaints against the senators to the EC for consideration.

The DSI said it found sufficient grounds for the allegations and wants to take over the case from the EC, Mr Ittiporn said, adding the EC will hold a meeting to discuss the matter.

Some of the allegations involved criminal offences listed under the Criminal Code as well as offences listed under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, according to sources, citing the DSI's investigation.

The current 200-member Senate was chosen from 20 professional groups in a month-long process that involved intra- and inter-professional group voting rounds at the local, provincial and national levels last year. Complaints have been raised over alleged collusion to manipulate the results.