Thai labour minister Phiphat backs calendar splurge probe

Thai Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn: Satisfied with Social Security Funds returns

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is supporting the opposition's call for an investigation into the Social Security Office's (SSO) spending so he can decide whether to cancel the production of 4.1 million yearly calendars.

In response to the People's Party's demand for an explanation about the SSO's spending, Mr Phiphat said he and the labour permanent secretary are ready to clarify and answer all questions.

He said that all 26 million members of the Social Security Fund (SSF) deserve to know the progress the SSO has made in delivering benefits.

However, he requested a postponement of a meeting on the issue as he is scheduled to travel to Hong Kong and Macau.

Regarding concerns about the production of 4.1 million yearly calendars, Mr Phiphat said that the SSO is currently looking to see whether this expenditure is justified.

According to him, public consultation will be conducted to see whether various stakeholders, including relevant organisations, employers, employees and fund members, still need the calendars.

He also noted that some people in remote areas that lack internet access still rely on physical calendars to access information about social security benefits.

If the survey shows the calendars are obsolete, production will be cancelled in 2027, he said. However, the procurement for 2026 is already underway, he added.

Regarding the expiry of the terms of the SSO's Medical Committee members this month, Mr Phiphat explained that it is the SSO's responsibility to find replacements, and it is vital for the committee members to include medical professionals to ensure effective communication.

Mr Phiphat also said that he is satisfied with the SSF's investment returns, which increased from 3.11% in 2023 to 5.34% last year.

He said he believes returns will exceed 5% this year, stressing the importance of surpassing this target. He also called for all political parties to work together to ensure the sustainability and growth of the social security system.

Achieving higher returns, possibly up to 6-8%, would significantly benefit the fund's sustainability, he said.

"I think 5% is the highest we can achieve [this year], but if there's an opportunity [to reach higher growth], it should not stop there. It should be 6%, 7% or 8%," said Mr Phiphat.