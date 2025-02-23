Explosions precede Thaksin’s visit to Thailand's deep South, 1 dead

Vehicles are damaged after a bombing in Bannang Sata district of Thailand's Yala province on Saturday night. (Photo supplied)

Bombs exploded in southern border provinces just before the visit of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday morning.

In Yala province, a civilian was killed and seven policemen were injured when a bomb exploded in front of a supermarket in Bannang Sata district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Highway 10 in front of a Mini BigC in Moo 2 village in tambon Bannang Sata at about 8.20pm when seven local police officers were patrolling the area.

The blast killed a man identified as Tuan Ibrawheng Nimi and wounded the officers and four other civilians, said Pol Maj Worawit Na Nakhon, an investigative inspector of Bannang Sata police station.

The scene was cordoned off as bomb disposal experts and forensic officers moved in to gather evidence.

Bomb experts found that the explosive was placed together with steel shrapnel inside a fire extinguisher. Its impact also damaged many vehicles.

In Narathiwat province, a bomb exploded on a firefighters' pickup truck parked near the air traffic control tower at Narathiwat airport in Muang district just before Thaksin Shinawatra’s delegation landed there Sunday morning.

The explosion at 8.50am – about an hour before Thaksin's arrival – injured four airport security guards. Officials moved all suspicious vehicles away from the airport before the landing.

Thaksin arrived in Narathiwat with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong. It was his first visit to the deep South in about two decades. Thaksin said he received a warm welcome.

Apart from Narathiwat, Thaksin was also scheduled to visit adjacent Pattani and Yala provinces.

Security officials examine the bombing site in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

The silver pickup truck was a bombing target in the compound of Narathiwat airport in Narathiwat province on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)