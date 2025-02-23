Thailand's Senate split over DSI election probe

Listen to this article

Senate election finalists wait their turn to vote for candidates within their own professional groups during the final, national-level election round at Impact Forum Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, in June. (File photo)

Senators belonging to the so-called “New Breed” group have opposed a move by another group of senators seeking the removal of Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong in response to the Department of Special Investigation’s (DSI) plan to investigate complaints related to last year’s Senate election.

In a message posted on Facebook, Sen Angkhana Neelapaijit said she disagreed with retaliation of any kind.

“It could be seen as an act of reprisal to stop the investigation against them,” she wrote.

She also added that the DSI’s probe would be an opportunity for the public to know the truth and for the senators targeted to clear their names.

“The issue has received public attention, and the senators in question should be ready to be scrutinised to show their sincerity,” she wrote.

Sen Nanthana Nathawaropas, also from the New Breed Senate group, also expressed support for the DSI, saying a probe would clear up public doubts about the result of last year’s Senate election.

She said that the DSI will look into allegations made against the senators listed under the Criminal Code. Such allegations are separate from complaints about election law violations, which are handled by the Election Commission (EC).

She added the EC has made little progress in its probe into complaints about election law violations after seven months since the Senate election.

The DSI will meet tomorrow to consider whether to accept an investigation into complaints related to vote-fixing following calls from a group of unsuccessful candidates who demanded the EC step up its investigations or hand them over to the DSI.

On Feb 16, Pol Col Tawee said the DSI would investigate allegations of criminal offences listed under the Criminal Code concerning the selection process.

In response, Gen Kriangkrai Srisak, a deputy Senate speaker, said that senators are planning to seek the minister’s removal over alleged malfeasance. He did not elaborate on the reasoning for the move.

A petition will be submitted to the Constitutional Court through the Senate Speaker, he said, adding that the Senate will seek a general debate on the matter without a vote. The debate is expected to take place in the current parliament session, he added.

A legal team has also been assigned to gather evidence against anyone who defamed the Senate, he said, adding police complaints will be filed.

The current 200-member Senate was chosen from 20 professional groups in a month-long process that involved intra- and inter-professional group voting rounds at the local, provincial and national levels last year. Complaints have been raised over alleged collusion to manipulate the results.