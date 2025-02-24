Thai Progressive MP accused of rape still party member

Chaiyamparwaan: Uncertain future

The Thai Progressive Party has not yet expelled Bangkok MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, who has been charged by police with raping a Taiwanese tourist in Chiang Mai, citing the need to wait for the prosecutors' decision on whether or not to send his case to court.

The party on Sunday released a statement regarding Mr Chaiyamparwaan's case, expressing its deep concern about the alleged incident.

"We are well aware that this issue has attracted attention and deeply affected the feelings of many citizens. The party cannot deny responsibility, but now that [the suspect has been charged], we will try our best to resolve it according to the party's operational procedures while adhering to principles of justice, fairness and the feelings of the people," said the statement.

At a board meeting on Saturday, the party decided to wait for the prosecutor's next move before making a final decision on Mr Chaiyamparwaan's future.

The alleged rape took place at a hotel in Chiang Mai on Jan 9 after the MP returned from a nightclub. He is currently under investigation.

"The Thai Progressive Party apologises to the public for the incident and is willing to take responsibility for what occurred. We will remain vigilant to ensure that such an event does not happen again," concluded the party statement.