Wisut sees meet as path to resolve rift

Wisut Chainarun, the chief government whip and a key figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, on Monday welcomed talk about Thaksin Shinawatra, the party's de facto leader, and Newin Chidchob, the de facto leader of Bhumjaithai Party, meeting last night to discuss a growing rift between the two coalition parties.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul were said to have also taken part in the same meeting. The rumoured meeting came just one day before the coalition parties' meeting over dinner, which is planned for Tuesday.

"These two senior figures (Thaksin and Mr Newin) agreeing to talk should lead to a way out of any political conflicts," Mr Wisut. "I believe their talks will yield fruitful results. It's always better to talk and improve understanding."

Asked if what he just said confirmed the existence of a rumoured rift between the two parties, Mr Wisut said both parties have been in talks for some time on what he described as something which isn't severe enough to lead to a problem in the coalition's vote in the no-confidence debate to come.

"We (Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai) will still walk side by side, and nothing has become serious between us. So, Bhumjaithai will still be in the government," he said, responding to other rumours that Bhumjaithai might soon be cut from the coalition.

Meanwhile, Mr Anutin dismissed the talk about the meeting between Thaksin and Mr Newin last night, saying that no such meeting would occur.

Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, in his capacity as a Pheu Thai senior figure, meanwhile played down political observations that Pheu Thai has been behind moves seeking investigations against Bhumjaithai.

The investigations are coincidental, according to Mr Prasert.

Mr Wisut also denied an observation that a probe being conducted into a plot of golf course land in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, which is allegedly linked to Bhumjaithai, for instance, has stemmed from Bhumjaithai's lukewarm response to Pheu Thai's charter amendment proposal.

He said that different opinions about the matter are usual, while the Constitutional Court will eventually rule on it.

Pheu Thai didn't order the probe into the land dispute matter, which is being conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, either, he added.