DPM backs Thaksin on South solution

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, second from right, arrives at Narathiwat airport on Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, third from left, and Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, far left, to discuss various development issues, including security, education, and the economy. ABDULLAH BENJAKAT

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has expressed support for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's views regarding restoring peace in the deep South and urged insurgents to halt violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, quoted Thaksin as saying that restoring peace in the region will require cooperation from Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, with positive developments expected this year.

He said the former prime minister believes there is "light at the end of the tunnel" and that the Pheu Thai Party-led government will consider Thaksin's vision for the restive region.

According to the deputy prime minister, Thaksin visited the region in his capacity as an informal adviser to the Asean chair to discuss security issues with officials in the deep South and promote a peaceful multicultural community.

Mr Phumtham reaffirmed the government's commitment to the peace process and urged insurgents to use the holy month of Ramadan as a test period to halt violence and demonstrate a commitment to peace.

He played down the bomb explosion at Narathiwat airport shortly before Thaksin arrived on Sunday, saying violence did not and would not deter the government from achieving peace.

A bomb hidden in a firefighter's pickup truck parked near the control tower at Narathiwat airport in Muang district exploded just before Thaksin's delegation landed on Sunday morning.

The visit was Thaksin's first to the region since going there while he was prime minister about two decades ago. During Sunday's visit, the former premier apologised for the Tak Bai massacre in Narathiwat in 2004, which occurred during his time as prime minister.

His administration's handling of southern border security issues was tainted by several major controversies, including the Tak Bai tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 85 people.

Meanwhile, People's Party (PP) MP Romdon Panjor on Monday questioned Thaksin's apology for the Tak Bai incident, suggesting that sincerity requires both words and actions.

He said the apology came four months after the statute of limitations on the Tak Bai case expired in October amid questions over whether the Pheu Thai-led government has done enough to provide justice.

Mr Romdon also noted Thaksin's visit was more about political and security matters while those of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, tended to focus on economic development.