People’s Party to contest Bangkok governor race

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut joins the party’s Bangkok MPs to introduce the “Hackable Bangkok 2026” platform for the governor and councillor elections in the capital next year. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The main opposition People’s Party (PP) has set its sights on a clean sweep of Bangkok in next year’s gubernatorial election, through an offer of policies it says will fix the city's multitude of problems.

The party has got an early start on addressing the critical issue of air pollution, said Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP who oversees the party’s election strategy, at the launch of its “Hackable Bangkok 2026” campaign on Tuesday.

Mr Nattacha said fine dust pollution known as PM2.5 can pose a severe health risk, triggering such ailments as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart conditions.

If not tackled, the problem will create an increasing financial burden on the city administration.

“It’s time to deal with the root causes, especially by creating dust-free zones,” he said. “While facilities may be ready, funding remains lacking. We need to prioritise this issue for the sake of clean air for the people of Bangkok and to avoid incurring excessive expenditure.”

The party had devised strategies for city management before it was even officially formed. Its predecessors, the Future Forward and Move Forward parties, counted Bangkok as their main support base, and the People’s Party is now looking to tap city voters.

Move Forward candidates won 32 of the 33 Bangkok constituencies in the 2023 general election.

Mr Nattacha said the 2026 election for governor and councillors would be fought on policies rather than candidates’ personalities.

“I believe the people of Bangkok don’t vote based on individuals’ persona or the parties they represent or are affiliated with, but rather on people who can offer the best policy for their future,” he said.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said rifts in the coalition parties were to blame for the government’s failure to advance major agendas for the country. On the other hand, the party does not need executive power to drive meaningful change, he added.

“Over the next year, we’ll continue refining our policies for the people of Bangkok,” he said, citing its so-called “3 Real” approach — real people, real situations and real places.

The party also urged the public to participate in its “Hackable Bangkok 2026” campaign, sharing ideas, joining forums, and even registering as prospective candidates.

“We have more than five potential candidates (to date), and they are all executives.

“I insist they have what it takes to be quality candidates … They are suited to the job of managing the city,” Mr Natthaphong said.

The party said it aims to win votes across all 50 districts in the gubernatorial election.

Mr Natthaphong applauded governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s hard work but said the city deserves better policies to resolve its problems.

He also stressed the need to address structural issues, including Bangkok’s limited local authority.