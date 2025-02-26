Justice minister defends Senate election probe

Listen to this article

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong has said he is ready to answer all questions if the Senate decides to hold a general debate about his handling of complaints about the Senate election. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The special cases board of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will handle complaints related to last year’s Senate election in a straightforward and transparent manner, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Wednesday.

He made the comments as he met with a group of candidates who had failed to win election and those on the list of reserve list of senators who offered him their support amid growing tension between the DSI and the Senate.

Some senators have threatened to seek Pol Col Tawee’s removal following the DSI’s suggestion that last year’s Senate election may have been rigged.

The allegations are believed to be directed against “blue bloc” senators, a reference to a group known to favour the Bhumjaithai Party, a government coalition member.

Most of the blue-bloc senators elected last July came from provinces where Bhumjaithai is strong, including 14 from Buri Ram, home to party patriarch Newin Chidchob. Bangkok, with about 8 times the population, has nine senators.

The special cases board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, was expected to decide on Tuesday whether to accept the complaints as a special case. However, it postponed a decision until March 6 as it seeks more information from the Election Commission (EC).

Pol Col Tawee said that while the board has heard the facts, there are legal issues that need to be reviewed before a decision is reached.

He insisted the DSI has the authority to investigate any criminal complaints that would be beyond the remit of the EC. He said he was ready to answer all questions if the Senate decides to hold a general debate against him on the matter.

In another media interview, the minister said the EC had already launched an internal inquiry, with police and the DSI joining in, after receiving a similar complaint.

He said the DSI had initially found influential groups orchestrated illegal activity, so the agency is investigating if the offence constitutes criminal association, which is the only charge under consideration now.

The minister said no board member has questioned the DSI’s preliminary findings, which suggest there are grounds for a formal investigation.

No charges have been pressed against anyone yet. However, those allegedly involved have been categorised into five groups, which may involve as many as a thousand people in total.

“Criminal association does not fall under the EC’s jurisdiction. The law clearly defines which offences relate to politicians, and criminal association and money laundering are not among them,” said Pol Col Tawee.

“These offences can be handled by the police and the DSI.”