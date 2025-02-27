PM says coalition unfazed by debate

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed confidence in the coalition government's ability to survive a censure debate being sought by the opposition, saying the coalition's unity is the key to its success.

The premier, who is believed to be a prime target of the no-confidence debate to be organised from March 24-28, is not worried about the grilling as she believes she will be able to answer all of the questions posed, she said after a meeting of coalition parties over dinner on Tuesday night.

According to an informed source, the main opposition People's Party recently changed from targeting ten cabinet ministers, including the premier, to making Ms Paetongtarn the sole target.

The sudden change came after information about which ministers would be grilled was leaked to the government and to comply with the government's intention to shorten the debate to only two days from the five days requested by the opposition, said the source.

For the dinner, only party leaders and secretary-generals were invited.

The meeting was made closed-door so that the coalition parties could discuss numerous subjects more openly, including the censure debate, said the PM.

"We've discussed the censure debate in detail because we want this coalition to maintain its unity and stability. We will all help each other [in the debate] across all ministries," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn said each party will conduct talks on how to ensure they make decisions in the same direction when taking part in the no-confidence vote.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul later said the premier demonstrated her leadership by telling all coalition parties to stick together and assist each other in protecting the targeted cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, who represented the government whip at a meeting with the opposition and Senate whips on Wednesday, said since the opposition has not submitted its censure motion in parliament yet, the exact number or the names of cabinet ministers who will be targeted are known at present.

Paiboon Nititawan, secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), one of the opposition parties, said the Alpine land dispute would be on its agenda.