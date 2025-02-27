Opposition seeks probe into anti-graft body

Opposition members are also seeking a review of the ethics of Suchart Trakulkasemsuk, the newly appointed president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The opposition has formally petitioned House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to launch an investigation into the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s handling of several high-profile malfeasance cases, according to opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut.

First, he said the bloc is calling for an investigation into the decision by five NACC members to drop a fact-finding mission into the conduct of former deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who failed to submit an asset declaration as required by law upon taking up the post.

While serving in the Prayut Chan-o-cha cabinet, Gen Prawit was accused of failing to include at least 22 luxury watches and rings in his mandatory asset declaration. He later claimed the watches were loaned to him, and that he inherited the rings from his mother.

The NACC proceeded with the investigation, but five members of the commission voted to drop it. The decision led to a lawsuit at the Administrative Court which subsequently ordered the agency to make the details of the probe open to the public.

A report was turned over to an activist who had petitioned to see it, but it was heavily redacted.

However, as the NACC ignored the court’s order, its nine commissioners should also be investigated for malfeasance, Mr Natthaphong said.

Last but not least, the opposition wants an investigation into the ethics of newly appointed NACC president Suchart Trakulkasemsuk and, possibly, his removal from the position.

Earlier this month, a clip of a conversation between Mr Suchart and Mr Wan was leaked on social media.

In the clip, they could be heard discussing the election of NACC president, and whether or not a complaint against Mr Suchart that was filed by former deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn would affect his nomination for the post.

Critics have said the conversation could constitute a breach of ethics.

The opposition’s petition is backed by 144 MPs — 143 of them from the People’s Party and one from Fair Party — and a senator. The petition was forwarded to the House speaker along with 18 pieces of evidence on Thursday.