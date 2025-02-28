PM addresses call centre scams in first parliamentary response

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra defends the government's efforts to crack down on call centre scam syndicates in parliament on Thursday — the first time she addressed a query in person since taking up the post. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took the floor in parliament on Thursday to reply to an interpellation for the first time since assuming office.

She was responding to a question asked by Akradech Wongpituchroj, a United Thai Nation Party MP for Ratchaburi, about what the government has done to deal with the spread of call centre scams and transnational crime.

The prime minister said the government is now on the right track in implementing policies to combat them.

Ms Paetongtarn said she has heard of many people being conned out of their life savings and some even being driven to take their own lives.

She said she had ordered the ministries and state agencies to work closely to suppress online scams while seeking neighbouring countries' cooperation to combat transnational gangs.

The government has established a centre for the prevention and suppression of online crime, which has so far managed to close up to 1.92 million mule bank accounts opened by the scammers, she said.

Later yesterday, Ms Paetongtarn further elaborated via her X account that the 1.92 million accounts were registered using the names of around 144,000 people.

She said around 2.4 million SIM cards had also been cancelled after they were found to have been used by online scammers, while another 2.8 million SIM cards suspected to also be used for illegal purposes have been suspended and are being inspected.

The damage caused by online scams has dropped from around 100 million baht daily to around 50 million baht daily. The drop, she said, speaks of the effective government measures, especially the cutting of electricity and internet connection to the call centre scam hubs in five border areas in Myanmar.

While work continues with Myanmar in maintaining the pace of suppression against transnational gangs operating across the border, Thailand is also cooperating with Cambodia in launching crackdowns on call centre scam gangs in Poi Pet border town, she said.

"As a prime minister of the Thai people, my priority is to take good care of Thai citizens first," she said. "The government will never stop until those call centre scams and drug traffickers are stamped out," she said, drawing a big round of applause in the chamber.

Since swearing in as prime minister in August last year, Ms Paetongtarn has never answered an interpellation in person in parliament, drawing accusations she was trying to avoid sessions.