Don't involve Thaksin in debate, opposition warned

Deputy PM Phumtham says MPs could be sued if they go too far

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receives flowers from Muslim students as he visited Narathiwat province on Feb 23. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urged the opposition to engage in a constructive debate and refrain from involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who holds no position in the cabinet.

The no-confidence motion targets Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, fuelling speculation that the opposition may criticise Thaksin, the prime minister's father, who remains politically active.

Ms Paetongtarn stands accused of lacking the leadership skills, knowledge and capability to govern effectively.

Mr Phumtham said on Friday that the debate should serve the public interest and be based on factual information rather than rhetoric that could lead to misunderstandings.

Asked how the government's preparations are going, he said the prime minister and the cabinet are ready to face scrutiny but cautioned that the opposition should be mindful about criticising other individuals and ready to face any potential legal consequences of such action.

"Thaksin isn't the prime minister, and the opposition has no authority to examine him. They can question the prime minister and cabinet ministers as permitted by the law," he said.

Mr Phumtham said the debate should not be used as a political tool to undermine the government's credibility, gain a political upper hand or woo voters ahead of the next election.

He dismissed the opposition's remarks that the censure debate could lead to a House dissolution, saying it was too early to talk about such a scenario.

Earlier, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the opposition and People's Party (PP) leader, said that while the debate targets the prime minister, the content will inevitably touch upon many ministries and coalition parties and would include issues concerning Thaksin.

Thai Sang Thai Party (TST) leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan on Friday expressed concern over reports that the censure debate would be limited to just one day. Such a move suggests the government is trying to evade scrutiny out of fear, she said.

She called on the government to allocate sufficient time for a transparent and thorough debate.

Khunying Sudarat insisted the debate is framed by three key issues: poor governance, corruption, and policies that could cause long-term damage to the country.

"Ms Paetongtarn must address these concerns, and the outcome of the no-confidence vote will also reflect the public faith," she said.