Thaksin urges patience on struggling economy

Floral therapy: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday receives flowers from his supporters as he visited Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday urged supporters to be patient, assuring them the Pheu Thai-led government under his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is working to solve economic problems.

Speaking after a merit-making ceremony in Sichon district, the hometown of Ms Paetongtarn's adviser Nattawut Saikua, Thaksin expressed confidence the country would recover from years of economic downturn.

Comparing the economy to a house, Thaksin said that during the Tom Yum Kung crisis, the problem was like a damaged roof -- something relatively easy to repair.

However, the current economic situation is far more severe, involving damage to the foundation and structural pillars.

"These issues are more difficult to fix, but they can be repaired. It just takes time," he said.

Thaksin said government policies have yet to yield results because large amounts of state funds have not yet been disbursed.

Once released, these funds will help stimulate the economy without requiring the government to borrow.

He added Ms Paetongtarn would ensure these funds are distributed as quickly as possible to accelerate economic recovery.

Accompanied by senior Pheu Thai MPs, party members, and Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Thaksin also thanked supporters for their warm welcome, saying the merit-making ceremony marked a fresh start.