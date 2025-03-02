Pheu Thai, PP clash on debate time

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra defends the government’s efforts to crack down on call centre scam syndicates in parliament last Thursday — the first time she addressed a query in person since taking up the post. (Photo: Government House)

The Pheu Thai Party insists one day is more than enough for the opposition's requested no-confidence debate, which targets Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. However, the main opposition People's Party (PP) argues that one day is insufficient.

Since the prime minister is the only government figure the opposition intends to question in the censure debate, the one-day debate -- set for March 24 -- should be sufficient to complete proceedings and conduct a vote afterwards, said Pheu Thai list-MP Wisut Chainarun, who also serves as chief government whip, on Saturday.

"One day is enough. Cut to the chase. Don't beat about the bush," he said.

However, the government, opposition, and Senate whips will meet again on Monday to reach a final agreement on the exact duration of the debate, Mr Wisut added.

The government will reaffirm its stance that only one day will be allocated for the debate. Whether the opposition agrees or not is their concern, not the government's, he said.

He dismissed claims that Pheu Thai is limiting the debate to shield the prime minister from scrutiny, arguing that Ms Paetongtarn has no issue responding to questions raised against her.

"In fact, the prime minister is not required to answer all questions herself, as the law allows her to delegate responses to cabinet ministers," Mr Wisut said.

For example, if the debate involves transport policies, the prime minister may assign the transport minister to respond on her behalf.

Regarding Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, Mr Wisut said the party will not prevent the opposition from mentioning his name.

However, objections will be raised if accusations arise, such as claims that Thaksin is manipulating the government, as he will not have the opportunity to defend himself in the chamber.

"A daughter listening to advice from her father, who has served as prime minister twice, does not constitute manipulation," he said, referring to Ms Paetongtarn and Thaksin.

Meanwhile, Phattharaphong Leelaphat, a PP MP for Chiang Mai and the party's spokesman, said Thais are asking whether the prime minister will personally respond to questions in the debate.

He said Pheu Thai was scared the opposition will back Ms Paetongtarn into a corner with questions about her father's role in the government, which is why they are restricting the debate to just one day.