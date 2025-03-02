Most Thais unhappy with government and PM’s work: poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks with reporters at Government House in Bangkok late last month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Most Thais are dissatisfied with the performance of the government and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to an opinion poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) late last month.

It found that 34.58% of the respondents were fairly dissatisfied with the work of the government and 20.00% were not at all satisfied. On the other side, 32.60% said they were quite satisfied and 12.82% said they were highly satisfied.

Asked about the performance of the prime minister, 13.36% said they were highly satisfied with her performance, 31.76% said they were fairly satisfied, 32.60% said they were fairly dissatisfied and 22.28% said they were completely dissatisfied.

Regarding their confidence in the government’s capabilities to solve national problems, 36.41% said they had lilttle confidence, 26.26% said they had no confidence at all, 25.04% said they were quite confident and 12.29% said they were highly confident.

The institute also asked respondents about the performances of individual ministries and most of them said they were not happy with their work.

The survey sampled 1,310 respondents nationwide from Feb 24 to 26.