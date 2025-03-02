No-confidence motion against Thai PM ready for consideration

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at parliament on Thursday last week. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been proposed to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for consideration before it is placed on the parliamentary agenda, according to Pol Sub Lt Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the House of Representatives.

Pol Sub Lt Arpath on Sunday said that the verification process for the no-confidence motion filed by the opposition parties against Ms Paetongtarn had been completed.

The verification process involved the checking of signatures and the content of the motion, which has now been submitted to Mr Wan for consideration before it is included in the agenda.

When asked whether the motion referred to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who was perceived as an outsider under regulations, Pol Sub Lt Arpath responded by saying that the decision rests with the House Speaker and his deputies to deliberate such matters during the debate.

"The verification process did not offer the removal of any content from the motion. The motion has been submitted to the House Speaker for a listing in the agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anusorn Eiamsaard, a Pheu Thai Party-list MP, commented on the opposition's submission of a no-confidence motion against the government, which targets Ms Paetongtarn as the sole subject of debate.

Mr Anusorn urged the opposition to exercise this right on a constructive basis rather than using negative political tactics that foster hatred and undermine the credibility of the administration.

Regarding Thaksin, who is the father of Ms Paetongtarn, Mr Anusorn argued that since Thaksin is not a cabinet member and holds no official position, he cannot be the subject of a parliamentary debate.

He emphasised that all sides should use the parliamentary platform to benefit the nation and its people.

Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punakanta said the party would discuss legal aspects on Tuesday to determine which topics could or could not be discussed in parliament.

Mr Danuporn reiterated that Thaksin is not part of the cabinet and cannot make clarifications himself.

He added that if the debate lasts five days for just one person, it would be excessive, urging both government and opposition whips to agree on a reasonable timeframe.

Regarding rumours of a war room being set up by Thaksin at parliament during the debate, he said it is not true. Any such preparation would be conducted by the party's secretary-general. If it was set up, it would be for countering misinformation.