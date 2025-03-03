Rift tests coalition unity

Listen to this article

Anutin: Holds key to govt stability

Relations between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and coalition partner Bhumjaithai have come under strain from time to time.

Tensions have emerged since the tenure of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, starting with Pheu Thai's efforts to relist cannabis as a narcotic, a move that would roll back Bhumjaithai's flagship cannabis decriminalisation policy.

The parties have also clashed over several key issues, including the size of the majority required to pass a charter amendment referendum, the proposed casino-entertainment complex and efforts to amend Section 256 of the charter to pave the way for a constitutional rewrite.

Reports also suggest high tensions over three land disputes: the Alpine Golf and Sports Club in Pathum Thani, linked to the Shinawatra family; the Khao Kradong land case in Buri Ram, associated with political heavyweight Newin Chidchob; and a golf course in Nakhon Ratchasima, linked to Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

More recently, the Department of Special Investigation's possible investigation into alleged collusion in last year's Senate election has added to the strain, with speculation the so-called "blue faction" -- a group of senators linked to the Bhumjaithai -- is being targeted.

As signs of friction between the parties are becoming increasingly apparent, questions arise if the tensions pose a real threat to coalition stability or just serve as a political bargaining tool.

A test of alliance

If this is a political game, the odds appear to be in favour of the ruling party, particularly after the opposition submitted a motion for a no-confidence debate focusing solely on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In the motion, Ms Paetongtarn, also leader of the Pheu Thai Party, stands accused of lacking the leadership skills, knowledge and capability to govern effectively.

The motion also alleges she allows her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to exert influence over government decisions, which makes her a "puppet" prime minister while her father pulls the strings behind the government, free from accountability.

With Ms Paetongtarn being singled out in the debate, the outcome of the no-confidence motion is a crucial test of coalition unity. The prime minister must have all the votes from the coalition party MPs because a single missing vote would be interpreted as a sign of discord.

Despite tensions, Bhumjaithai is unlikely to break ranks at this stage, especially when such a move could simply politically discredit the Pheu Thai Party. Being booted out of the government means a loss of leverage to negotiate and a loss of opportunity to expand its political base for the next general election.

Meanwhile, frustration is said to be growing within Pheu Thai over Bhumjaithai's actions which are seen as defying its agenda. A senior Pheu Thai figure was quoted as telling reporters, "How can we continue working together when they contradict our every move?"

Political math

However, kicking the Bhumjaithai Party out of the government is not a smart option because it will leave the government with a slim majority. Without Bhumjaithai, the Pheu Thai-led government will have 252 seats, just 11 more than the opposition bloc.

Even in the case that some Bhumjaithai MPs break ranks by abstaining from voting for Ms Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai will choose stability by keeping the party in the coalition.

In this scenario, a cabinet reshuffle is expected, with Pheu Thai using this opportunity to negotiate for key positions, particularly the powerful interior minister portfolio currently held by the Bhumjaithai leader.

Phichai Ratnatilaka Na Bhuket, a political science lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), agreed that tension between the two parties will not escalate into a full-blown conflict and lead to a breakup.

"Bhumjaithai is key to the government stability and crucial to ensuring that the government serves out its term. What Pheu Thai wants is likely the interior ministerial post to help with its political goals," he said.

A source with Pheu Thai said the upcoming debate will test their unity because it singles out Ms Paetongtarn and as symbolic of unity, every coalition MP is expected to fully back her, and nothing less.

That the debate focuses solely on Ms Paetongtarn is also a good opportunity for the ruling party to assess the relations with Bhumjaithai, the source said.

Despite disagreements over several issues, especially in parliament, and most of the time Pheu Thai has to compromise, relations remain intact and the coalition party is expected to line up to support the prime minister.

The source admitted that cutting Bhumjaithai out of the government will weaken the government and Pheu Thai will not take such a step unless it is totally necessary.

"If a single vote is missing and there is no reason for it, Pheu Thai MPs will not accept it. This will be a test of our coalition partners. If they take that step, it would mean they are ready to break away," said the source.

According to the source, Bhumjaithai is unlikely to use the no-confidence vote as a bargaining tool because it is politically immature and could backfire.