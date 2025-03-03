Govt dismisses poll's finding of discontent

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, leads ministers to the cabinet meeting room at Government House on Monday morning. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A government spokesman has brushed off a recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) that concluded a majority of Thais are unhappy with the government's performance.

Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday that open-ended questions in the poll could be seen as biased against the government.

He said the government conducts its own monthly opinion survey, and most respondents agreed that its efforts to tackle social and economic problems were moving in the right direction.

Those measures included disconnecting power and the internet to call centre scammers in Myanmar and the government's 10,000 baht handout, which woud benefit about 45 million people.

"When it comes to the economy, the 3.2% GDP growth in the final quarter of last year is ample proof. The first quarter of this year is expected to see more growth as a result of the government's measures," Mr Jirayu said.

"Efforts by the government over the past six months will deliver tangible results shortly," the spokesman said.

On Sunday, Nida reported that its latest poll found that a majority of Thais were dissatisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the government as a whole.

It said 34.58% of respondents were "fairly dissatisfied" and 20% were "not at all satisfied". Conversely, 32.60% said they were "quite satisfied", and 12.82% "highly satisfied".

Asked about the performance of the prime minister, who assumed office six months ago, 13.36% said they were "highly satisfied", 31.76% "fairly satisfied", 32.60% "fairly dissatisfied", and 22.28% "completely dissatisfied".

Asked about their confidence in the government’s ability to solve national problems, 36.41% said they had "little confidence", 26.26% "no confidence at all", 25.04% were "quite confident" and 12.29% "highly confident".

The survey sampled 1,310 respondents nationwide, the pollster said.