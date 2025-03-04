PM 'ready' for censure grilling test

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday affirmed her readiness to address questions during the upcoming no-confidence debate, saying she would present facts and figures to counter the opposition's censure attack.

The no-confidence motion, which was submitted last week, singles out the prime minister and accuses her of lacking leadership and allowing her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to pull strings.

When asked if she had made special preparations, she said she would answer the opposition's questions with facts and figures and that she had been briefed about the debate's format, which would be her first after assuming office six months ago. Ms Paetongtarn also hit back at the opposition over its accusations that she lacked leadership. She said that she would rather let the public be the judge of that.

"To criticise someone for lacking leadership, one must first be a leader. I'll do my best and be prepared to present information to the people," she said.

However, she pledged to take the results of every opinion poll into consideration and use them to improve the government's work after the latest findings from Nida Poll showed that most Thais were dissatisfied with her performance as prime minister and the government as a whole.

Ms Paetongtarn also said the no-confidence debate would be an opportunity to help the public better understand her -- the country's first "Generation-Y" prime minister.

She said she had not seen Thaksin of late and that her father had not spoken with her about his meeting with the prime minister's advisory team last week. The team briefed her on the details of the meeting, which covered US affairs and the overall global economic situation.

Meanwhile, PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil on Monday warned that the opposition may face protests during the censure debate if they raise issues related to other ministers, as the motion specifically targets only the premier. While Ms Paetongtarn is the government leader, each ministry operates under its own minister, who is responsible for decision-making and reporting work to the cabinet, he added.

Pheu Thai Party list-MP Wisut Chainarun, who also serves as chief government whip, insisted that one day would be sufficient to cover the debate and the ensuing censure vote.

He was also confident all coalition partners would support the prime minister after the Democrat Party and Kla Dharma Party on Monday said they would do so.