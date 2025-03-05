Palang Pracharath aims to 'rattle' Paetongtarn in debate

Prawit: Leading censure push

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon will lead party MPs during a no-confidence debate session against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra scheduled for March 24, party secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan said on Tuesday.

Mr Paiboon said the PPRP will be allotted two hours to grill the prime minister, and Gen Prawit will participate in the debate.

He said issues to be raised by the party during the debate will include the government's handling of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's past detention in a premium ward of the Police General Hospital and the dispute over the 2001 memorandum of understanding on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

He said the Alpine land dispute and the government's casino-entertainment complex project would also be raised.

"We are confident that the censure debate will rattle the prime minister," Mr Paiboon said.

The no-confidence motion, submitted last week, singles out Ms Paetongtarn, claiming she lacks leadership qualities and allows her father and former prime minister, Thaksin, to pull the strings.

Earlier, the prime minister affirmed her readiness to address questions during the no-confidence debate, saying she would present facts and figures to counter the opposition's censure attack.

Ms Paetongtarn, 38, also said the no-confidence debate would be an opportunity to help the public better understand her as "the country's first Generation-Y prime minister".

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), said on Tuesday that his party, as a coalition government member, is ready to support the prime minister during the no-confidence debate.

"The prime minister has been performing duties in line with the law," Mr Anutin said. "It is clear that she has the intention to address problems facing the country." He said if the censure debate touches upon the BJT or agencies under the Interior Ministry, ministers from the party will explain or provide the prime minister with information to respond to the opposition.