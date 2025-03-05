Pheu Thai survives dissolution bid

The Pheu Thai Party has managed to fend off an attempt to disband it, after the Election Commission (EC) threw out a petition to investigate the party's decision to field a candidate who was involved in a corruption case in a local election last year.

The petition was filed by Noparuj Worachitwuthikul, a key figure in the political movement Phirap Khao 2006 ("White Pigeons 2006"), who wanted the poll body to take action against the ruling party for fielding Charn Phuangphet in the Pathum Thani provincial administrative organisation (PAO) polls last year.

The party, according to the petition, fielded Charn -- a former chairman of Pathum Thani's PAO -- in the poll despite knowing that he was being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission in a corruption case.

The EC said it did not find enough evidence to back up the petitioner's claims against the party.

As such, the poll agency said it wouldn't ask the charter court to disband the ruling party, as allowed under Section 92 of the organic law on political parties, a source said.

Charn, along with six other people, were ultimately sentenced to 7.5 years in prison over their roles in a graft case that dated back from 2011 by the Region 1 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in October last year.

A re-run of the June 30 poll was called on Sept 22. It was won by Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang, who lost to Charn in the initial poll.