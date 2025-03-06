Court vetoes Thaksin’s request to visit Indonesia

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra and his lawyer arrive at the Criminal Court on Thursday in a Mercedes-Benz Maybach. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s request to visit Indonesia has been rejected by the Criminal Court.

The court said on Thursday that the reasons for his overseas travel plan were insufficient to grant him permission.

He reportedly planned to attend a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Indonesia on Friday.

The former prime minister needs court approval to leave the country because he faces lese-majeste and computer crime charges as a result of an interview he gave in South Korea in 2015. Witness testimony in the case is scheduled to start in July.

Thaksin, accompanied by his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, was at the courthouse on Thursday morning to submit a travel request.

It was not the first time that one of his travel plans has been rejected. Last month, the court approved his trip to Brunei but did not allow him to visit Vietnam and Cambodia.

Thaksin is an adviser on Asean to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Malaysia is the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.