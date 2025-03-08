Investigators link 20 senators to poll money laundering

Listen to this article

Evidence points to at least 20 senators being involved in alleged money laundering related to last year's Senate election, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said yesterday.

He said the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has a list of more than 7,000 witnesses to alleged collusion in the election.

Of them, 3,000 claimed to have witnessed alleged irregularities at the national-level selection process at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi in last year's election, Pol Col Tawee said.

The Senate election was a three-phase process in which candidates were chosen from their own groups and other professional groups at the district, provincial, and national levels.

Pol Col Tawee, who supervises the DSI, said the witnesses confirmed that about 400-500 million baht was spent to allegedly fix votes in the election.

He said that based on the witness accounts, the DSI's special cases board decided to investigate allegations of money laundering related to the election.

Pol Col Tawee added that the DSI has the authority to investigate money-laundering allegations if at least 300 million baht is involved.

He said that a team of DSI investigators would work with public prosecutors to handle the case and would have three months to gather further evidence.

Pol Col Tawee also said that any evidence gathered could be used by the Election Commission (EC) to ask the Supreme Court's Election Cases Division to remove any senators who are involved from office.

On Thursday, the DSI special cases board refused to look into claims of criminal association related to last year's Senate election but agreed to investigate allegations of money laundering. Any claims related to Senate election law violations will be handled separately by the EC.

Jade Donavanik, president of the College of Asian Scholars' Faculty of Law, told the Bangkok Post that the DSI's decision to limit its probe to only allegations of money laundering will help agencies involved avoid a conflict of authority among themselves.

This will allow the DSI, the EC, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to work under their separate laws while cooperating in areas where they are allowed by law without clashing with each other, Mr Jade said. It is widely speculated that the DSI's probe into the Senate election is targeting the so-called "blue faction" -- a group of senators linked to the Bhumjaithai Party.

On Thursday, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed claims that the DSI's decision not to investigate criminal association was linked to a meeting between party founder Newin Chidchob and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday.

He also dismissed claims they met to clear the air amid rumours of a growing rift between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai. Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai are said to have clashed over several key issues in recent months.