Jatuporn calls for support in protest against govt gambling bill

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan is calling for a protest against the Entertainment Complex Bill, which will be reviewed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Jatuporn has invited protesters to gather at the Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House to oppose the Entertainment Complex Bill, which would permit the development of casinoss, and also urged people to oppose legalising online gambling. He predicted the government would push that measure too.

"If this is allowed to happen, Thailand will face huge problems," he said.

"People who love the country must rise up and unite to fight the legalisation of casinos and online gambling, as this will ruin our nation and weaken our people."

He asked the government coalition parties, especially the Pheu Thai Party, to be mindful in making decisions and stop the damage that may occur to the country by pushing the Entertainment Complex Bill. He said this policy was not included in the Pheu Thai's election manifesto.

Mr Jatuporn also criticised Chousak Sirinil, the Prime Minister's Office Minister, for saying on Friday that bill was an urgent matter that needed to be brought to the cabinet for consideration as soon as Tuesday.

Speaking up for the other camp, former prime minister Srettha Thavisin posted on X yesterday the entertainment complexes will entice investors into backing construction projects in Thailand.

The bill emphasises the importance of investing in high-quality museums and indoor stadiums, as well as public parks for communities. The entertainment complex will attract tourists and create jobs, he said.

"As a Thai who must realise that we will gradually legalise gambling, I support it since I can still see tangible investment that plainly has a beneficial impact on society and the economy," he said.