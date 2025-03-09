Coalition conflicts are minor, says PM

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Supplied)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has admitted coordination issues occasionally lead to misunderstandings with Pheu Thai's biggest coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, but says they are not major and do not threaten government unity.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Paetongtarn said there was nothing unusual about the March 2 meeting at the Chan Song La residence, where she and her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, met Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is Bhumjaithai leader, and Bhumjaithai founder Newin Chidchob to discuss policy.

Ms Paetongtarn downplayed recent rumours the parties were not seeing eye-to-eye over matters such as the referendum and proposals to amend the charter.

"Where we have our differences, we come together to iron them out.

"It's not a conflict but a disagreement," she said, explaining certain issues were often left to coordinators of the two parties to address.

However, sometimes disagreements arose.

"This is something we have to work on," she said.

The prime minister said there were times when she and Mr Anutin had reached an agreement but misunderstandings were caused by the lines of internal communication that followed.

"That's why we have to sort this out and discuss how the talks should proceed and who will be involved," Ms Paetongtarn said.