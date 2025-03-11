PM aims for higher growth

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed confidence that economic growth can exceed 3% this year if all sectors make a concerted effort.

In a social media post, Ms Paetongtarn said that with collaboration between the public and private sectors, the government is confident that the economy can surpass the low rate predicted by the Ministry of Finance for the current fiscal year.

Among the various initiatives that were discussed at a meeting of the economic stimulus committee yesterday was the third phase of the 10,000-baht digital wallet programme, this time targeting 16–20-year-olds, aimed at fostering the digital economy and stimulating more consumer spending.

Tourism, another key driver of growth, was also discussed with the Tourism Ministry after her recent visit to Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2025 (ITB Berlin 2025).

According to the prime minister, various agencies must collaborate to promote the lesser-known or "hidden gems" in each province which have high potential in European markets.