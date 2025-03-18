Ex-PM shrugs off US visa move

Thaksin: 'Nothing to worry about'

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra downplayed the visa sanctions imposed by the US against Thai officials over their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China last month.

He said on Monday the US authorities acted on outdated information and insisted that the deportation was lawful and in line with international and humanitarian principles.

According to Thaksin, the Uyghurs had been detained for illegal entry for 11 years, and no country had stepped forward to offer them refuge.

"The US and Europe didn't offer them shelter either. Their country of origin was China, and with China assuring that they wouldn't face prosecution after their return, they should have been reunited with their families," he said.

When asked how to persuade the US to reassess its stance, the former premier said the US already understands the situation, but international politics can be complex. The US sanctions followed a European Parliament resolution condemning Thailand over the deportation of the Uyghurs and issues related to the lese majeste law.

He said the government would use diplomatic channels to resolve the issue and noted that while the European Parliament condemned Thailand over the matter, free trade talks continued.

"There's nothing to be alarmed about. If I'm not worried, don't be worried either," he said.

Thaksin brushed off concerns that the US visa sanctions could affect Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or cabinet ministers.

"That isn't a problem. Nothing is permanent. If they don't understand, we clarify it. There's nothing to worry about," he said.

When asked if a visit would be required to address the matter, he said that talks could take place at various levels and there were many channels for dialogue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the concerns about the deportation of Uyghurs.