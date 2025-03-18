People's Party omits Thaksin from censure motion

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receives flowers from his supporters as he visited Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat early this month. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The opposition People's Party (PP) on Monday submitted a revised no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's name omitted.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said he submitted the revised censure motion to Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

Thaskin's name was replaced by the term "a family member," he said, adding that he believed Mr Wan will place the revised motion on parliament's agenda and the censure debate should proceed as scheduled next Monday.

Mr Wan previously warned the opposition not to name an outsider if it wanted the censure debate to go ahead at all.

He informed Mr Natthaphong that any reference to Ms Paetongtarn's father must be removed from the motion.

He argued that directly referencing Thaksin, an outsider in the debate, would violate parliamentary meeting regulation No.176 that stated the unnecessary mentioning of a third person in a censure motion and a subsequent debate is to be avoided.

The parliament president also warned that an unrevised motion could expose him and lawmakers to defamation lawsuits from outsiders.

In a statement released on Monday, the PP said that during the debate it will reveal secret deals struck during this government's tenure seeking to benefit the elite at the expense of the public.

"Deals were reached to allow someone to return home," it said, referring to Thakin. "A deal was also reached to allow Ms Paetongtarn to become prime minister," the PP said.

The main opposition party also said the no-confidence debate would focus on three key issues -- the government's 10,000-baht cash handout, its failure to reform the military and a lack of progress in charter amendment.

It criticised the digital wallet handout scheme, saying it differed completely from what Pheu Thai had promised voters during the election campaign in 2023. Meanwhile, economic growth is lower than in other Asean countries as the cost of living continues to rise, the PP said.

Moreover, the government's military reform pledge turns out to be an empty promise as the armed forces remain "off-limits" to a civilian government, the party added. It went on to say that little headway has been made in amending the charter while political offenders are still denied bail.

"We would like the public to watch the debate, which will expose all of the secret deals that had been hidden, on March 24," the party said.