PM baulks at 30-hour grilling bid

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra defends the government’s efforts to crack down on call centre scam syndicates in parliament last month. (Photo: Government House)

The opposition's request to control the full length of a 30-hour censure debate has not met with the approval of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who admitted it is not within her jurisdiction to decide on the length of the upcoming grilling.

"It might not make sense," she said on Tuesday after the opposition made the request, which the coalition government described as excessive.

Ms Paetongtarn is expected to be singled out for scrutiny during the debate.

Yet she conceded that it is the responsibility of the government and opposition whips to reach a final agreement on the matter.

The whips are due to meet and make a decision on the timeframe today, she noted.

Ms Paetongtarn previously agreed to the proposal to stage a 30-hour debate split evenly between the opposition and the government, while the opposition insisted it would need all 30 hours.

She told the cabinet on Tuesday that their weekly meeting would be moved to March 27 to make way for the censure debate, which at this point is tentatively planned for next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

As for the opposition's latest agreement to refrain from referring to former prime Thaksin Shinawatra by name, and opt instead to describe him as a "a family member", Ms Paetongtarn said she had no problem with that.

Thaksin, a former premier himself, is her father.

Despite being an outsider figure, he is widely seen as the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Ms Paetongtarn also responded to the opposition's promotional poster for the upcoming debate -- which uses the tagline "a Deal for a Country" -- saying she understood the wording was simply meant to draw attention to it.

In contrast, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the main opposition People's Party, said the poster intended to show how Pheu Thai had gone back on its word to the detriment of the public.