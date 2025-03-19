PM unsure if she is on US visa ban list

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she does not know if she is on the list of Thai officials recently banned by Washington from obtaining visas to visit the country due to the recent deportation of 40 Uyghur detainees to China.

Ms Paetongtarn addressed the media on Tuesday regarding the decision. When asked if she was affected, she said, "There's no confirmation yet. I still don't know."

She said the Foreign Affairs Ministry would provide further explanations given more clarity on the issue, adding Thailand has no divisive issues with the United States and was simply fulfilling its responsibilities to the best of its ability in repatriating the ethnic group after their decade-long detention in the kingdom.

She also downplayed any potential consequences of the controversial move, stating, "We will discuss the matter, but it's not serious."

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong defended the decision to deport the Uyghurs, saying it was based on multiple complaints, particularly from the Immigration Bureau, citing potential violations of anti-torture and enforced disappearance laws.

Pol Col Tawee said Thailand had to navigate all the legal constraints carefully, ensuring the deportees would not face torture or execution back in their homeland.

He said the government received diplomatic assurances from China that the deportees would be treated humanely and Thai officials would be able to visit them in China later to monitor their progress.

He said the kingdom was acting in accordance with both domestic laws and its international obligations and that it aimed to uphold human rights.

Pol Col Tawee is scheduled to arrive in the city of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region on Wednesday, along with several other government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kraibun Thuadsong and government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, to visit the deported Uyghurs and inspect their well-being.

When asked if evidence showing the deportees were alive and well would likely cause the US to reverse its visa ban on Thai officials, Pol Col Tawee said the visit to China and the ban are two separate matters.

He said Washington would not impose an outright visa ban based on the statement by the US Embassy.