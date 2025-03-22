Premier laments debate timing

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: 'Sure of coalition unity'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has admitted that she may not be able to make it through the first day of a no-confidence debate against her as it will drag on until 5.30am on the following day.

The censure debate is scheduled to take place from Monday to Tuesday.

Opposition parties were allocated 28 hours to question the prime minister, while the government and cabinet were given seven hours to address the questions. Two hours were set aside for the House Speaker and his deputies, who oversee the proceedings.

Asked if she could sit through the session until 5.30am on Tuesday, Ms Paetongtarn said she may not be able to do so, adding that she would have to return home for some rest to prepare for the second day of the debate.

Asked about the opposition agreeing to omit the name of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra from its censure motion, Ms Paetongtarn said her father did not say anything about it.

She also brushed aside claims by the opposition that "secret deals" struck during this government's tenure, including one on Thaksin's release, would be revealed during the debate.

"There are no such deals as claimed," she said. "They [the opposition] may be trying to add a bit of colour to make things more interesting."

She said she was confident that unity among the coalition parties remained intact and that they would support her during the censure debate.

Opposition leader and People's Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut previously said that the debate would focus on Pheu Thai Party deals in which family benefits come before the country's interest.

He said the public can expect to hear a variety of phrases, not just "a family member", during the debate, and the revised motion means the opposition can discuss other individuals linked to the PM's family if necessary.

The name of Thaksin was omitted from the censure motion and replaced by the term "a family member".

"We believe the government doesn't place national interests first. It prioritises the Shinawatra family's interests," Mr Natthaphong said.

He said that several issues to be brought up during the debate are in-depth information that is never disclosed to the press.

While the information may not be enough to warrant the removal of the PM, it could provide grounds for lawsuits that might subsequently lead to her removal, he said.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, deputy leader of the PP, yesterday criticised Ms Paetongtarn for refusing to sit through the first day of debate until 5.30am.

"It was the government whip who proposed the first day of the debate should continue until 5.30am. But the PM will not stick together with other parliament officials on duty," he said.

Mr Wiroj also slammed Pheu Thai's move to assign 20 party MPs to ensure the opposition complies with parliamentary meeting rules during the debate. "This will only undermine the prime minister's leadership," he said.

The no-confidence motion, which was submitted to the parliament president on Feb 27, singles out the PM and accuses her of lacking leadership and allowing her father to pull strings in the government.

Ms Paetongtarn said she was ready to answer all questions in the censure debate and would let ministers answer questions that may concern them.