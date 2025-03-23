Censure debate may lead to political change: Palang Pracharath

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at parliament on Feb 27. (Photo: Government House)

The two-day censure debate alone targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will lead to legal complants and political changes, according to the secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party.

Paiboon Nititawan, the PPRP secretary-general, said on Sunday that the no-confidence debate would cover many legal issues that could be expanded.

He cited the possession of Alpine golf course and real estate in Pathum Thani, an outsider’s influence over the prime minister and political parties as well as casino legalisation.

“After the censure debate, many issues will follow and involve legal ones which can be expanded. They may turn out to be petitions to the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Court,” Mr Paiboon said.

“At the Constitutional Court, a petition on the prime minister may lead to political change,” he said.

Mr Paiboon pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) was investigating alleged influences over the prime minister and political parties.

“The censure debate will add to the issue. If the EC listens to it and resolves to send a petition to the Constitutional Court, it will be fun,” the PPRP secretary-general said.

Mr Paiboon said that PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon would speak for about 10 minutes in the debate to give an overview and PPRP MPs would elaborate.

The PPRP secretary-general also said that at present there were reasons for a dissolution of the house.