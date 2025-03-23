List of censure hits grows

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra walks to a podium to deliver her speech on "Ignite Thailand: Invest in Endless Opportunities" at a Bangkok hotel on March 12. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s leadership skills, the government’s controversial digital wallet handout scheme, delayed constitutional amendments and the Alpine golf course scandal are expected to be among the highlights of the no-confidence debate against her starting Monday.

The opposition People’s Party (PP) previously said the no-confidence debate would focus on three key issues — the government’s 10,000-baht cash handout, its failure to reform the military and a lack of progress in charter amendments.

It criticised the digital wallet handout scheme, saying it differed from what Pheu Thai had promised voters during the election campaign in 2023. Meanwhile, economic growth is lower than in other Asean countries as the cost of living continues to rise, the PP said.

The government’s military reform pledge turned out to be an empty promise as the armed forces remain “off-limits” to a civilian government, the party added. It also said little headway has been made in amending the charter while political offenders are still denied bail.

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s detention in lieu of imprisonment behind bars in a luxury ward at Police General Hospital is also expected to come under fire. Other issues that will be raised are the scourge of call-scam centres along the borders and human trafficking, the PP said.

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will also censure the government on various issues including the Alpine temple land saga, casino-entertainment complex project and the government’s planned negotiations with Cambodia over the sharing of natural resources in the Gulf of Thailand under the 2001 MoU with Cambodia.

Paiboon Nititawan, the PPRP secretary-general, said on Sunday the no-confidence debate will lead to legal complaints and political changes. He said the debate would cover many legal issues that could be expanded. He cited the possession of Alpine golf course and real estate in Pathum Thani, an outsider’s influence over the PM and parties, as well as casino legalisation.

“After the censure debate, many issues will follow and involve legal ones which can be expanded. They may turn out to be petitions to be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Constitutional Court, which could lead to political change,” he said.

Mr Paiboon said the Election Commission was investigating allegations that an “outsider” is influencing the prime minister and parties. “The censure debate will add to the issue. If the EC listens to it and decides to send a petition to the Constitutional Court, it will be fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pol Capt Chalerm Ubumrung, a Pheu Thai MP, denied a rumour he would take part in the grilling of Ms Paetongtarn in the debate.

The source said Pol Capt Chalerm was surprised at the rumour, adding he will attend the two-day House session, but he will not take part. “It will not be appropriate to join the censure against the PM as he is still a Pheu Thai MP,” the source said.

Pol Capt Chalerm has a spat with Thaksin, which arose after he and his son, former MP Wan Ubumrung, attended a post-local election gathering organised by a rival candidate in Pathum Thani last year. Mr Wan subsequently resigned from Pheu Thai and defected to the PPRP. Pol Capt Chalerm has threatened to expose secrets about Thaksin and said he is considering whether to become an independent MP.