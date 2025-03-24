Censure debate underway, Opposition slams PM

Paetongtarn accused of incompetence, tax avoidance, being under her father's influence

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra makes a reply during the House no-confidence debate on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The censure debate against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra started Monday morning and focused on her alleged lack of ability, tax avoidance and acceptance of influence from her father Thaksin Shinawatra, who cannot be held responsible.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition and the People’s Party, told the House that Ms Paetongtarn lacked the intention to solve national problems and the knowledge needed for national administration.

National problems including ultrafine dust pollution, high electricity charges and the spread of invasive blackchin tilapia remained unresolved, and the government's 10,000-baht handout policy has failed to stimulate the economy, he said.

Mr Natthaphong referred to the return of Thaksin Shinawatra, Ms Paetongtarn’s father, who, he said, was voicing visions for the nation.

“We have a leader outside the system who works outside Government House without having to take responsibility because he is not under any check mechanism,” the opposition leader said.

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon told the House that the prime minister proceeded with the 10,000-baht handout policy although the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund both warned it would not be effective in stimulating the economy.

He said the prime minister’s foreign affairs policies regarding the 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia put Thai marine resources and territory at risk.

The government's support of entertainment complexes with legalised casinos would jeopardise the country, weaken the people and promote illicit activities, including money laundering, he said.

Gen Prawit also said a member of Ms Paetongtarn’s family had influenced national administration by convening meetings of political party leaders to discuss the government's formation at the family residence. The PPRP was referring to the prime minister’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra.

“The country is not a practice field for an amateur,” Gen Prawit said.

Ms Paetongtarn afterwards stood up to briefly deny Gen Prawit's claims.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party told the House that Ms Paetongtarn received shares in several companies worth about 4.43 billion baht from her elder siblings, uncle, aunt and mother without having to pay inheritance tax, which could have been as much as 218.7 million.

He said Ms Paetongtarn had issued nine promissory notes, and she then claimed she was not given the shares by relatives but bought them.

However, the promissory notes had neither repayment dates nor interest rates, he said.

The avoided inheritance tax would have fed many poor children and senior citizens through government welfare schemes. It was equal to about 14% of the total amount of inheritance tax collected nationwide last year, the People’s Party MP said.

“Should such a tax evader be allowed to proudly be prime minister?” Mr Wiroj asked.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut opens the censure debate in the parliament chamber on Monday morning. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon speaks briefly during the debate. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)