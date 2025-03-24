Thai PM Paetongtarn insists she acquired shares, land legitimately

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during the censure debate at parliament in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisted during the opposition’s censure debate against her at parliament that her reception of shares worth billions of baht from her family members and relatives did not involve any attempt to avoid tax, and her family had legally acquired the vast Alpine golf course and real estate land in Pathum Thani province.

Ms Paetongtarn was responding to accusations from the opposition when the censure debate – targeting her alone – began on Monday.

Opposition MPs accused her of avoiding inheritance tax worth 218.7 million baht by accepting shares worth 4.43 billion baht in many companies from her family members and relatives.

The opposition alleged Ms Paetongtarn avoided the tax by claiming to buy the shares from relatives and issuing promissory notes for them as a payment method. The opposition asked her why the promissory notes did not specify a repayment date and were interest-free.

The opposition also alleged that the Alpine golf course and real estate covering about 900 rai of land in Pathum Thani province had originally been a land plot belonging to a temple which had received it from a donor. A monastic land plot may not be transferred to a person. The opposition doubted the legitimacy of the land possession by Alpine Golf and Sports Club belonging to the prime minister’s Shinawatra family.

“Although I am younger than you, I am certain that my tax payment is higher than yours,” Ms Paetongtarn said during the censure debate, apparently referring to the opposition members who raised the issue of her share acceptance from relatives and accused her of tax avoidance.

She said that the share reception had occurred for restructuring purposes years ago when she could not afford the payment in cash, leading her to issue the promissory notes. Ms Paetongtarn said that she planned to pay for the shares in installments and the payment according to the promissory notes would start next year.

“Restructuring is normal. Anyone who does business should be familiar with promissory notes,” the prime minister said.

On the Alpine land issue, Ms Paetongtarn said her family bought only the land plots that had title deeds and the transaction occurred when she was 11 years old.

“I don’t want any sensitive issues to be discussed in a way that causes confusion or division in society. We are the new generation who are ready to listen. Anyone with achievements deserves compliments and moral support because at least we are fellow Thais,” the prime minister said.

In response, People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who raised the share acceptance issue, said he was sure that about 60 million Thai people paid lower taxes than the prime minister.

“But tax payment is a duty by law and the constitution. No matter how much taxpayers pay, they have equal dignity,” he said.