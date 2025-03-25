PM denies land interference

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at parliament on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has denied interference in the handling of two high-profile land dispute cases -- one involving Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club in Pathum Thani and the other pertaining to the Khao Kradong in Buri Ram -- for her own benefit.

On the first day of the censure debate on Monday, Ms Paetongtarn explained her family had legally acquired the Alpine land when she was 11 years old.

She was no longer executive of the company owning the land, the PM said, responding to the censure allegation levelled against her by the opposition.

Earlier in the day, Sutham Jaritngam, an MP for the main opposition Palang Pracharath Party (PP), had accused the premier of exercising her power as executive in an attempt to delay the return of the Alpine land to Wat Thamikararam Worawihan, a Buddhist temple, as instructed by the court, for as long as possible for her and her family's own benefit.

Mr Sutham suggested the delay may have been the result of Ms Paetongtarn transferring shares in the company to her mother, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra.

According to the MP, there was a pattern of company shares having been moved back and forth between family members, apparently to maintain control of the firm and prolong the return of the land.

This calls into question the moral standards and honesty of the prime minister, said Mr Sutham.

"If the PM ever decides to dissolve the House or step down after this, she had better discuss also with her family the need to redeem the sin by returning the land to the temple [the real owner of the land]," he said.

However, his remarks were refuted by the prime minister.

"Now as prime minister, I have never interfered [in the handling of the Alpine land case]. Neither have I made any order for any state agency to interfere in the proceedings," she said.

She then called on Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to justify the government's handling of the dispute.

Chulapong Yukate, a PP list-MP, also accused the PM of harbouring a hidden agenda and alleged she either didn't know about or ignored the order rescinding deeds and returning the plot to the temple.

According to the MP, Ms Paetongtarn might get away with the Alpine land accusations as she could use Khao Kradong, another land dispute case, as a precedent to secure support in the debate from coalition partner the Bhumjaithai Party

Ms Paetongtarn denied this, saying Khao Kradong is a dispute between villagers and the State Railway of Thailand, which was being handled in strict accordance with the law.

Mr Anutin added that both the Alpine and Khao Kradong land disputes had been settled before Ms Paetongtarn became prime minister and he took up the interior minister post.

Neither he nor the prime minister had any role which could be grounds for compelling them to trade horses.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ruled in 2017 that former Pheu Thai leader Yongyuth Wichaidit, abused his power, while serving as acting permanent secretary for the interior, by allowing the sale of the monastic land to make way for the Alpine Golf Club in 2002.