Opposition asks if PM lied about her father's 'serious illness'

Paetongtarn said Thaksin healthy just 2 days before his hospitalisation, says Rangsiman

People's Party MP Rangsiman Rome, upper right, shows a picture of Thaksin Shinawatra being moved on a hospital bed at Police General Hospital, during the censure debate at parliament on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

The Opposition has pointed out that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra told reporters her father Thaksin was healthy just two days before he returned to Thailand, and questioned why he was then deemed "seriously ill" and spent his prison term in the comfort of the Police General Hospital.

List-MP Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party was speaking during the second day of the censure debate targeting the prime minister.

He said two days before Thaksin’s return to Thailand, Ms Paetongtarn told reporters that her father was healthy and had a medical checkup twice a year.

Thaksin returned from fugitive self-exile on Aug 22, 2023. That same day the Supreme Court sentenced him to eight years in prison for multiple offences while prime minister. The sentence was subsequently reduced to one year by royal clemency.

On the first night of his return, the Department of Corrections sent Thaksin to Police General Hospital citing his serious health issues.

“You confirmed your father was fit. What caused the big boss to be admitted to Police General Hospital for 180 days (until his parole)? There must be some factor that caused a healthy person… to suddenly fall ill,” Mr Rangsiman told the House of Representatives.

The opposition MP showed a picture of Thaksin smiling and waving at supporters after arriving at Don Mueang airport on Aug 22, 2023, and said Thaksin appeared healthy. He said he could not find any previous evidence of Thaksin’s illness.

After Thaksin’s referral to Police General Hospital, the Department of Corrections told the media that he suffered from an inadequate blood supply to his heart, lung disease, hypertension and spinal deterioration and needed the support of the superior medical equipment that the police hospital could provide.

Mr Rangsiman said that after Thaksin had been in the Police General Hospital for seven days Prime Minister Paetongtarn told reporters after visiting Thaksin that her father was preparing an application for a royal pardon.

At the same time, Ms Paetongtarn also told reporters Thaksin was stressed and tired.

Mr Rangsiman asked how Ms Paetongtarn failed to mention the corrections officials' diagnosis and let her “seriously ill” father prepare the documents for his clemency application himself. Why she was not concerned about her father’s "critical" condition, he asked.

Based on Ms Paetongtarn’s comments to reporters, the opposition MP said, if Thaksin was not then critically ill should he not have been returned from the hospital to his prison cell?

“The prime minister did not then appear to be worried about her father’s condition,” Mr Rangsiman said.

On Sept 19, 2023, Prime Minister Paetongtarn told reporters that Thaksin had just undergone surgery. She did not elaborate and advised reporters to seek details from the doctor concerned.

Later, the Department of Corrections said Thaksin had an operation, but also did not give any detail, Mr Rangsiman said. He asked if Ms Paetongtarn could elaborate on the matter.

On Oct 13, 2023, Mr Rangsiman said, Ms Paetongtarn was seen in a photo helping push a hospital bed and said to be taking father to undergo scans at Police General Hospital.

The photo was presented as proof that Thaksin was seriously ill, he said, and asked if the prime minister was part of an “act” to prove Thaksin was critically ill.

Mr Rangsiman said Ms Paetongtarn made two overseas trips from November 2023 to February 2024, even though she should have stayed in the country while her father was “critically ill” in hospital.

The opposition MP also mentioned Thaksin's receipt of royal clemency in February 2024. He said the criteria included old age and mobility difficulties.

After being released and returning to his residence, Thaksin was seen in a picture posted by the prime minister sitting by himself in the grounds of his home.

He seemed to be healthy, despite been deemed "critically ill" while in the police hospital, had not gone to any other hospital, and was able to visit Chiang Mai province shortly afterwards, Mr Rangsiman said.

The opposition MP asked if the prime minister lied about her father's health condition and had tarnished the justice system, wrongfully attempting to avoid imprisonment.