Premier says land holdings all legal

The view from a villa at Thames Valley Khao Yai, a luxury resort owned by the Shinawatra family in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Thamesvalleykhaoyai.com)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra defended her family’s land ownership and business activities on Tuesday as they came under intense scrutiny during a lengthy censure debate, saying they are fully legal.

Addressing the opposition’s questions about the legitimacy of the land where her family-owned luxury hotel, Thames Valley Khao Yai, is located, Ms Paetongtarn said her business operations are conducted in full compliance with the law.

She said the relevant agencies had already clarified this, while noting that some of the issues raised in the debate were linked to other individuals in previous administrations, and she was unable to provide answers.

Spaking on the second day of the debate, Thirajchai Phantumas, a People’s Party MP for Bangkok, questioned how the premier’s family came to own the plot housing the luxury hotel within the Lam Takhong self-help settlement, which was established in 1970 for people displaced by the construction of the Lam Takhong dam.

Mr Thirajchai said community residents were allocated up to 50 rai each, with land use documents, or Nor Khor 3, to be issued after five years. The papers could be upgraded to full title deeds if certain conditions were met.

However, Mr Thirajchai said the plot was designated as a watershed area, and land ownership documents could not be issued. He showed a map from the Department of Land, prepared by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda), to support his claim.

He said the land documents were issued in 1996 when a member of the Shinawatra family was a deputy prime minister. Later when the land was subdivided into four plots in 2012, a family member was prime minister.

Ms Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin, and aunt, Yingluck, have both served as premier.

The self-help settlement’s status was not revoked, meaning the land could not be used for commercial purposes unless specially authorised, Mr Thirajchai said.